ALTON - St. Mary’s Middle School has, in recent years, become known for its terrific musicals. This year, on November 18 and 19, the students will, once again, amaze and delight with their performance of “Fiddler on the Roof, Junior.” This is the eighth musical for the Middle School. Mrs. Anne Davis has directed seven of these productions. Mrs. Davis is also associated with the music and theatre departments at Alton High School.

Set in the little Russian village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor dairyman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to marry off his daughters and instill in them a sense of tradition in the face of growing anti-Semitism in Czarist Russia.

Tevye tries to protect his daughters and his way of life from a changing world.

In the end, the villagers are given the order to leave Anatevka in 3 days; banishing them from Russia and spreading them throughout the world.

You’ll laugh, you’ll smile, you’ll cry, but you will be treated to an awesome evening presented by some very talented young people.

The production begins at 7:00 p.m. both nights. The musical is performed at St. Mary's Parish Center located at 1015 Milton Rd. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Tickets are $5 for high school through adult. Children up through 8th grade will be admitted free.

