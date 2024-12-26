ALTON — Students and faculty at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Alton celebrated the culmination of their semester-long commitment to community service on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, with a Faith Family Party and Day of Giving.

St. Mary's Catholic Principal Mary Rivera announced that the day began with a presentation of a $500 check to Officer Averbeck and the Alton Police Department's K-9 Unit in honor of fallen K-9 Officer Odin. Rivera emphasized the importance of teaching students about their responsibilities in living their faith through acts of kindness and service to others.

The event also included the delivery of care packages to homebound parishioners, an experience Rivera described as "priceless and life-changing" for both students and staff.

"The smiles on their faces were truly one of the most humbling experiences I have been part of," Rivera said.

The initiative, which involved mixing grade levels K-8 and led by middle schoolers, began at the start of the school year. Each group chose a saint's name to inspire their charitable giving.

Rivera noted that the school community collected funds for the Alton Police K-9 Unit, with students contributing a total of $500, largely through individual donations of at least $1.

Rivera expressed gratitude for the strong sense of community at St. Mary’s, stating, “We talk a lot about how we learn about faith in books, but it’s important to actively live it.” She highlighted that the efforts were not just academic, but also practical applications of their teachings.

In addition to the care packages and the check presentation, a Sister of St. Francis participated in the celebration by delivering a basket and playing guitar. Four sisters are part of the faculty, with two actively assisting in the Faith Families program.

