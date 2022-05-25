GLEN CARBON - May 25, 2022: St. Mary’s student, Lucas Frohnert, was Mayor for the day for The Villiage of Glen Carbon. He won this experience at the 2022 St. Mary’s School PTC Auction. Thank you Mayor Bob Marcus for donating this amazing experience.

The Event Chair, Elizabeth Moody, explains, “It is incredibly generous of Mayor Marcus to not only donate this incredible experience but to take the time to plan such a meaningful and neat day for one of our students. Experience-based items like what Mr. Marcus donated are what make our auction successful, fun, and memorable.”

With the help of Mayor Marcus and so many other local businesses, parents, donors, and school & parish families the St. Mary’s Auction was able to raise over $140k and will be building a brand new playground.

