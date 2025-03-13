St. Mary's Releases 3rd Quarter High Honor and Honor Roll Lists
ALTON - St. Mary’s Catholic School in Alton has released their High Honor and Honor Roll lists for the third quarter of the 2024-2025 academic school year.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
8th Grade
Avery Conrad
Elaina Cowan
James Fischer
Katherin Fitzgerald
Tucker Hamilton
Eli Heischmidt
Joseph Henesey
Parker Hough
Caleb Kasten
Colette Manns
Kaelyn Page
Clyde Phillips
Lucia Pulido
Jenna Redman
Caden Roth
William Roth
Caden Shewmake
Olivia Smith
Claire Stephens
William Waters
Zoey Zeller
7th Grade
Lauren Elliott
Ava Holt
Jay Klunk
Alena Manns
Eva Martin
Charlie Marshall
Joey Root
Connor von Sothen
Genevieve Stendeback
Leena Walker
- Article continues after sponsor message
Sophia Waters
Abigail Widman
6th Grade
Wyatt Bennett
Reese Curry
Daniel Fitzgerald
Jaxson Foesterling
Jude Frost
Adam Jacobs
Henley Janek
Louie Koeller
James Klockenkemper
Katie O’Neill
William Roberts
Nolan Strack
Stone Walker
Isla Woodward
HONOR ROLL
8th Grade
McKinley Charlesworth
Sam Johnson
Kainan Kelly
Elizabeth Strickland
Brendan White
7th Grade
Joseph Brakeville
Claire Hill
Ryan Lopez
Brody McLeod
Allison Novak
6th Grade
Maggie Griggs
Kelton Grizzle
Nathan Heiens
Ty Henesey
Ceci Nugen
Anna Pruitt