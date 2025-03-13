ALTON - St. Mary’s Catholic School in Alton has released their High Honor and Honor Roll lists for the third quarter of the 2024-2025 academic school year.

HIGH HONOR ROLL

8th Grade

  • Avery Conrad

  • Elaina Cowan

  • James Fischer

  • Katherin Fitzgerald

  • Tucker Hamilton

  • Eli Heischmidt

  • Joseph Henesey

  • Parker Hough

  • Caleb Kasten

  • Colette Manns

  • Kaelyn Page

  • Clyde Phillips

  • Lucia Pulido

  • Jenna Redman

  • Caden Roth

  • William Roth

  • Caden Shewmake

  • Olivia Smith

  • Claire Stephens

  • William Waters

  • Zoey Zeller

7th Grade

  • Lauren Elliott

  • Ava Holt

  • Jay Klunk

  • Alena Manns

  • Eva Martin

  • Charlie Marshall

  • Joey Root

  • Connor von Sothen

  • Genevieve Stendeback

  • Leena Walker

    Sophia Waters

  • Abigail Widman

6th Grade

  • Wyatt Bennett

  • Reese Curry

  • Daniel Fitzgerald

  • Jaxson Foesterling

  • Jude Frost

  • Adam Jacobs

  • Henley Janek

  • Louie Koeller

  • James Klockenkemper

  • Katie O’Neill

  • William Roberts

  • Nolan Strack

  • Stone Walker

  • Isla Woodward

HONOR ROLL

8th Grade

  • McKinley Charlesworth

  • Sam Johnson

  • Kainan Kelly

  • Elizabeth Strickland

  • Brendan White

7th Grade

  • Joseph Brakeville

  • Claire Hill

  • Ryan Lopez

  • Brody McLeod

  • Allison Novak

6th Grade

  • Maggie Griggs

  • Kelton Grizzle

  • Nathan Heiens

  • Ty Henesey

  • Ceci Nugen

  • Anna Pruitt

 