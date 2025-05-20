ALTON - On Thursday morning, May 15, 2025, St. Mary's Catholic School Principal Mary Rivera and Father Jorge of St. Mary’s School fulfilled a lighthearted bet made during the school’s annual eighth-grade volleyball game.

The bet, which began when each took a side in the game, stipulated that the loser would wear a blowup costume, walk to McDonald’s, and order chicken nuggets. Although the game ended in a tie, Rivera and Fr. Jorge chose to honor the bet together.

After greeting students during the morning drop-off, the pair donned their blowup costumes and, accompanied by two Sisters who teach at St. Mary’s and a police officer for safety, made their way to the nearby McDonald’s in Alton.

The visit took place around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, where employees responded with laughter as the two costumed figures ordered chicken nuggets.

The event was a moment of community spirit and fun for the school’s staff and students.

St. Mary’s School, which offers classes from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, is currently enrolling students for the 2025-26 school year.

