ALTON — St. Mary’s Catholic eighth-grade girls volleyball team has named Olivia Smith and Elaina Cowan as Co-Best Team Players for 2025, recognizing their embodiment of team spirit and putting the team above self, as selected by their teammates.

The announcement comes after the team’s historic season, which included winning its first regional title in the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association (SIJHSAA) Class S tournament.

St. Mary’s advanced to the state tournament and reached the final eight following a first-round victory over Egyptian Middle School. The team was then defeated by a talented Cisne squad, which finished second in the tournament to Germantown.

Coach Jen Cowan expressed pride in her players and reflected on the season’s end.

“As the game ended, I told them to hold their heads high to the locker room. As I opened my mouth the tears started flowing. I wasn’t upset about the loss and made sure they knew that. I was sad because it was over. It’s been a great ride since fifth grade and I wish them nothing but the best,” she said.

Assistant coach Phil Hamilton highlighted the significance of the regional win.

“Winning the regional was a first in program history. It was quite a feat to make it to the elite 8 out of 87 teams that entered the tournament,” he said.

In addition to their regional success, St. Mary’s shared the Southern League championship with St. Ambrose and secured first place in the Holy Family Lady Hawks Volleyball Round Robin Tournament, with their seventh-grade team finishing second.

Hamilton also praised the younger players, and said, “I can hardly wait to see the seventh grade play next year – they have dynamite talent!”

Many players plan to continue their volleyball careers by trying out for high school teams at Marquette or Alton High School.

The eighth-grade roster included Olivia Smith (setter/team captain), Zoey Zeller (outside hitter), Kaelyn Page (libero), Ellie Strickland (middle hitter), Elaina Cowan (outside hitter), Jenna Redman (defensive specialist), Claire Stephens (defensive specialist), Lucia Pulido (setter), Avery Conrad (outside hitter), McKinley Charlesworth (defensive specialist), and Colette Manns (outside hitter).

The seventh-grade players were Lauren Elliott (defensive specialist/setter), Gigi Stendeback (outside hitter), Lyla Janek (defensive specialist), and Angie Phillips (middle hitter).

Coaches Jen Cowan, Kelly Page, and Phil Hamilton were assisted by Alton High players Ellen Anderson, a sophomore, and juniors Olivia Certa and Mackenize Cochran.

Hamilton said a key factor in the development of St. Mary’s volleyball program has been the commitment to the Summer Volleyball League 2025 and open gyms during the offseason.

“The Summer League is open to players from all local schools, boys and girls, from 4th through 12th grades,” said league sponsor Hamilton.

Now in its ninth season, the league has more than 100 players registered.

“Experience has shown that players who participate in the league are playing at an advanced level during the regular season. High school players who wish to continue their careers are consistently making their teams,” Hamilton added.

