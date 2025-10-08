Our Daily Show Interview! 18th St. Mary's Oktoberfest Set for 10-10/10-12

ALTON - Faith, fun and community combine at this weekend’s St. Mary’s Oktoberfest.

Starting on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, and running through Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, St. Mary’s Church and School in downtown Alton will host their 18th annual Oktoberfest, complete with inflatables, games, free beer, live music, a 5K run, bingo, and plenty of other activities. The event raises money for St. Mary’s Church and School.

“It’s just a wonderful experience to be there and to see our faith and our community at work,” said Carolyn.

Organizers Carolyn and Ryan shared that they have been working for months to “revamp” aspects of Oktoberfest so there’s more fun than ever before, perfect for all ages to enjoy.

On Friday, Oct. 10, the festivities will kick off with a 5K or one-mile fun run at 6 p.m. DJ Dave will provide 5K entertainment, followed by the Glendale Riders from 7–11 p.m. on the main stage. The festival itself opens at 3 p.m. with games, inflatables, food, drinks and more.

On Saturday, Oct. 11, the fun starts at 1 p.m. with the traditional keg-tapping. A special St. Mary’s parishioner will tap the keg on the main stage to pay homage to Oktoberfest in Germany. As the tradition goes, everyone will get a free taste.

“That’s always fun. It’s how they do it in Germany,” Carolyn shared. “They’ll tap the keg, and beer runs free from that keg until it’s empty. So it’s a good time to be there.”

St. Louis Express takes the main stage from 1–4 p.m. while the Dixie Dudes play on the festival stage from 2–5 p.m. Lady Luck rounds out the evening on the main stage from 7–11 p.m., and DJ Dave will keep the festival stage pumping with karaoke from 7–10 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Sunday, Oct. 12, Big Shake Daddies will play on the festival stage from 12:30–4 p.m. while St. Louis Express takes the main stage from 12:30–4 p.m. Behavior Intervention ends the weekend on the main stage from 5–8 p.m. Bingo will also run from 5–8 p.m. in the gym.

The cost for the inflatables varies. You can buy a three-day pass for $35. A one-day pass costs $10 on Friday or $25 on Saturday and Sunday. The games cost $1 each to play, and Ryan and Carolyn noted that their prizes are the coolest yet.

Kids and adults can enjoy pumpkin painting. For $12, you can have a “Sip and Paint” experience and sip on a glass of wine while painting a pumpkin.

In addition to the traditional Oktoberfest beers, there will be ten wines available. Carolyn added that their adult gaming has "really taken off” in recent years, and adults can play on Friday and Saturday nights.

The food tent is one of the Oktoberfest highlights, with German skillets, bratwurst, frankfurters, turkey legs, corn on the cob, loaded potatoes, pretzels, nachos, hamburgers, and other foods available.

Throughout the weekend, community members can participate in St. Mary’s famous sweepstakes, with ten prizes total and a grand prize of $10,000. The silent auction and basket raffle will also run until Sunday evening.

The festival culminates with “Mass in the Grass” at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12, at Garfield/Barth Park. There are several other Mass times available.

Carolyn and Ryan noted that this experience reminds them of why they do everything they do for Oktoberfest: It’s about bringing people together and uplifting the church and the school.

“St. Mary’s is a private school, so we make sure we have everything that our kids need. That’s what this does. It supports the school and the parish and makes sure that we have our buildings intact, new roofs, and that everyone is safe and healthy,” Ryan said. “That’s really the mission of Oktoberfest, that faith and family and bringing folks together from all walks of life. It’ll just be a really good time.”

For more information about St. Mary’s Oktoberfest, visit the official website at StMarysOktoberfest.com.

