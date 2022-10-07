These photos and more at: https://www.randymanning.com/St-Marys-October-Fest

ALTON - The St. Mary's Oktoberfest kicked off with a sell-out one-mile race and closed with the annual Sweepstakes. In between those two events, there was a lot of German food, beer, entertainment, and fun.

The one-mile run also featured a costume contest and all 60 spots were sold out. It appears the run will become a permanent part of Oktoberfest and likely expand in 2023.

The Glendale Riders are one of the area's most well-known bands and they always start the Oktoberfest entertainment. As usual, they attracted a big crowd, Carolyn Simansky, the publicity director for Oktoberfest said. "We had a big crowd on Friday night and everyone enjoyed them," she said.

Simansky said it was wonderful to have a full range of activities back for Oktoberfest. She added they could not have asked for better weather and she described it as "awesome."

"I am constantly amazed at the hard work of the committee members and volunteers who put this together," she said. "Besides the marvelous food and good music, it was wonderful just to contact old friends again. I know we all want to give a big ‘thank you’ to all our community members who came out to have fun and support us and to our sponsors who generously donated to our Oktoberfest.

"Auf wiedersehen until next year!”