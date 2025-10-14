ALTON - The St. Mary’s Oktoberfest announced its $10,000 Sweepstakes winners on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, recognizing Kathy Budde as the first-place prize recipient. The event, held annually at St. Mary’s, featured a sweepstakes drawing that awarded cash prizes to the top ten participants.

Budde secured the grand prize of $10,000, followed by Monica Schwegel in second place and Karen Crites in third. The full list of winners includes Teresa Smith in fourth, Bob and Cindy Roth in fifth, Trina Messmer in sixth, Steven White in seventh, John Meehan in eighth, Cheyanne Kelly in ninth, and Robert Metzmaker in tenth.

Carolyn Simansky, Publicity Chair for St. Mary’s Oktoberfest, provided the list of winners along with a photograph of the first-place winner. The sweepstakes is part of the festival’s fundraising activities, supporting community initiatives associated with St. Mary’s.

The Oktoberfest continues to draw participants and attendees each year, combining cultural celebration with opportunities for community engagement and support.

Also enclosed are photos from Sunday's event.

