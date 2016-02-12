St. Mary's kindergarten students create special Valentine's Day cards for sick and home-bound Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Below is an article written by Sarah Cordes, one of the St. Mary’s School parents. She also related to us that she was very moved by the tender, Christian love shown by these the littlest of God’s children toward those less fortunate.



Mercy....How Sweet It Is!



This year, as the season of Lent has started before Valentine's day, many of us are forgoing the candies and chocolates during this time of self-examination, fasting and penance. At St. Mary's School in Alton, the kindergarten thru eighth-grade classes, too, will be abstaining from their traditional Valentine's Day parties. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Although the students certainly will miss the cookies and sweets that usually come with class parties, the students of Mrs. Gable's kindergarten class welcomed the opportunity to do something different this Valentine's. Inspired by the Holy Year of Mercy as well as St. Mary's focus on practicing the corporal and spiritual works of mercy, Mrs. Gable's students created some very special cards for some of the sick and home-bound members of the parish. Beginning with a class prayer, these students then used their creativity to exemplify God's mercy with a little bit of paper and glue....and a lot of love!

