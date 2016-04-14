ALTON – St. Mary’s fifth-grader Karly Reiter made an astonishing 21 of 25 attempts to claim the Knights of Columbus State Free Throw championship in the 10-year-old division on Saturday, April 9.

Reiter competed against 13 other regional winners. She has been playing basketball for two years and started at St. Mary’s as a fourth grader.

“I love to play basketball, camp and fish,” she said of her hobbies outside the classroom.

She added that she loves the outdoors and reading.

“Most of all, I love being with family and friends,” she said.