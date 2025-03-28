ALTON - The St. Mary’s Catholic School eighth-grade girls volleyball team achieved a historic milestone by winning the SIJHSAA Class S Regionals final on March 24, 2025. The Chargers defeated St. Mary’s Edwardsville to secure the victory.

Coach Jen Cowan praised her team's performance, and said, “the team really came together for two hard-fought victories to clinch the Regional.” The win propels the Chargers to the state final, which is scheduled to take place in Herrin, on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

The roster for the Chargers includes Olivia Smith as setter and team captain, Zoey Zeller as an outside hitter, Kaelyn Page as libero, Ellie Strickland as middle hitter, Elaina Cowan, Avery Conrad and Colette Manns as outside hitters, Jenna Redman, Claire Stephens, and McKinley Charlesworth as defensive specialists, and Lucia Pulido as a setter. The team also features seventh graders Lauren Elliott, Gigi Stendeback, Lyla Janek, and Angie Phillips, who were added to the roster for postseason play.

Coaching the team are Jen Cowan, Kelly Page, and Phil Hamilton.

The Chargers’ success in the regional tournament reflects the collective effort and dedication of both the players and coaching staff as they prepare for the upcoming State final.

