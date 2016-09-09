EDWARDSVILLE - St. Mary's Church in Edwardsville has a Fall Fest celebration tonight and Saturday that offers something for every family member.

The activities begin at 5 tonight on the St. Mary's grounds, located at 1802 Madison Ave. Bayles promises as in previous years, the Fall Fest will include a wide array of food, drink and family oriented entertainment. The activities continue Saturday afternoon and run into the evening.

“Fall Fest is something that not only parish families look forward to, but the entire community as well," Bayles said.

Fall Fest takes place on the St. Mary’s Church grounds, located at the corner of Madison Avenue and Yale Street in the Montclaire neighborhood of Edwardsville. Visitors will enjoy a variety of food including fried fish, barbecue and pizza as well as a beer garden featuring domestic, craft and seasonal brews. The children’s activities will welcome traditional favorites such as carnival games and inflatables as well as new activities like a rock wall and Knockerball.

The weekend’s stage entertainment includes community groups such as Suzuki Strings students, Grogan’s Academy of Martial Arts, Heavenly Rhythm, and musicians Matt Taul, Max Cherry Band and Sweet Bottom Band.

For the sports enthusiasts, St. Mary’s will raffle off a two sets of four Cardinals tickets in the Redbird Section. For something more hands on, there will be paintball and a bags tournament with cash prizes for the top finishers.

To check out all the excitement, calendar of events and to purchase advanced discounted game/inflatables /food tickets or raffle tickets, visit St. Mary’s website at www.stmaryedw.org, or find St. Mary’s Fall Fest on Facebook or call the parish office at (618) 656-4857.