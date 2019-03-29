ALTON - The St. Mary’s Chargers eighth-grade girls volleyball team has selected three players to receive the Co-Best Team Spirit Award for 2019.

The Chargers voted for their teammates as the players who best exemplify team spirit and team above self. The team selected Caroline Rea, Huddy McCowan, and Kylie Murray.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Nice job ladies," head coach Phil Hamilton said. "The Chargers have completed their most successful campaign in school history winning the Southern League conference, and the conference tournament."

The team includes Aela Scruggs – setter; Anna Stirton – defensive specialist; Ava Bartosiak – defensive specialist; Caroline Rea – outside hitter; Catherine Rea – outside hitter; Elizabeth Phipps – middle hitter; Emma Lendhardt – outside hitter; Hanna Marshall – outside hitter; Hayley Williams –libero; Huddy McCowan – libero; Katie Yungling – middle hitter; Kelsy Wittman – defensive specialist; Kylie Muray – setter; Lily Thaxton – outside hitter; Maddie Cooke – outside hitter; Lily Thaxton – outside hitter; Maddie Cooke – outside hitter; Rachel Rummerfield – defensive specialist; Sammy Hentrich – setter; and Sophia Aery – setter.

The Chargers will be attending Marquette Catholic High School and Alton High School.

More like this: