ALTON — St. Mary’s Catholic School in Alton will host an open house from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at the Suddes Hall Gymnasium. Prospective families will have the chance to tour the campus, meet teachers, and learn about the school’s educational offerings, including pre-K programs for three- and four-year-olds.

Trivia Night Is Saturday Night

In addition to the open house, St. Mary’s will host a 90's Trivia Night on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and trivia beginning at 7 p.m. at Suddes Hall, 536 E. Third St. in Alton. Teams of up to eight can participate for a fee of $200, with prizes awarded for Best Dressed Table and Best Decorated Table.

St. Mary's Has Supportive Community

St. Mary's Catholic School Principal Mary Rivera emphasized the supportive community at St. Mary’s, sharing insights from a recent conversation with a parent.

“I just met with a parent who shared the positivity she feels knowing that we are here to support her children,” she said. “We love these kids and want to do what is best for them.”

Sister Veritas, who has been part of the St. Mary’s community for many years, highlighted the positive, family-type of environment at the school.

“It feels just the right size," she said of the school. "Everybody knows everybody, and every adult in the building knows the kids. They feel known and loved because of that.”

Father Jorge, who joined the school in July 2024, expressed his enthusiasm for the students. “I love going to school, and I love the kids; they are so awesome,” he said.

The open house will allow parents and children to engage with staff and discuss various academic and athletic programs. Principal Rivera also mentioned that safety concerns will be addressed during the event. The school features a robust athletics program, with students participating in volleyball, speech meets, and orchestra.

Sister Veritas emphasized the role of faith in the school’s mission, stating, “The most important part is that the kids are known and loved by God.” The school aims to blend faith, family, and education, with activities designed to foster community among students of different grades.

Rivera concluded by reflecting on the sense of community at St. Mary’s.

“That inclusion and community is the biggest part for me,” she said. “The connections that eighth graders down to kindergartners make are very important.”

The open house aims to showcase the unique environment at St. Mary’s, inviting families to discover what the school has to offer. Interested families can call 618-465-8523 for more information or to reserve a spot for the trivia event.

Enrollment for new families will be open from March 1 to April 1, with tuition assistance possible for some available through the parish office. For more information about the trivia night event click below.

