ALTON - St. Mary's Catholic School in Alton has announced its winners of an in-school Youth Authors Contest.

This year, St. Mary’s School said it is proud to be sending 10 students to the Young Authors Conference in Edwardsville. Representing St. Mary’s this year are: Dean Rice, kindergarten, with his book “The Crayon Book;” Colette Manns, second grade, with her book “The Two Friends;" Gianna Pulido, third grade, with her book “The Best Camping Trip Ever;” Jocelyn Thomas, third grade, with her book “A Girl and her Dragon;” Ellen Anderson, fourth grade, with her book “A Strange Day in July;” Sebastian Thomas, sixth grade, with his book “Miles’ Adventure Supercharged;” Makaila Irby, seventh grade, with her book “Consequences;” Hayley Williams, eighth grade, with her book “Shane Burkely;” Kelsy Wittman, eighth grade, with her book “My Golden Birthday Plans;” Katie Yungling, eighth grade, with her book “Dear Eddie.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Every year students across Madison County compete in the Young Authors Program. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade write books which are then judged in their local schools.

The winners from each school will be invited to attend the Madison County Young Authors Conference at Edwardsville High School on April 27. During the conference students will have the opportunity to share their books, participate in literacy based activities and hear a keynote speaker. Each student will be presented with a certificate by the Regional Superintendent of Education.

More like this: