Many new and exciting things are happening at the St. Louis Union Station.

The New St. Louis Ropes Course at Union Station Opens to the Public at 10 a.m. today - Monday, Nov. 18

Zip 50 feet high over the St. Louis Aquarium lobby, walk on bridges and climb around challenging obstacles. The Ropes Course opens to the public today at 10 a.m. and remains open until 10 p.m.

The A-Maze-Ing Discoveries Mirror Maze Will Open Later This Week

The new Mirror Maze is waiting for its final occupancy permit and will open as soon as that is issued. Opening is expected for later this week.

New Aquarium Retail Store Opens to the Public Today -- Stuff Your Stockings with Holiday Gifts & Gift Cards

People who want to give the gift of admission to the St. Louis Aquarium for the holidays can now stop by the new retail store at Union Station to pick up a Gift Card.

Or maybe you need a plush version of Lord Stanley the famous blue lobster for your stocking.

Clothing, stuffed animals, reusable straws and so much more are in stock.

Water Bottles are Recycled Into Art at Union Station

Article continues after sponsor message

Used plastic water bottles are going into an art installation instead of into a landfill.

Today you can watch artist Garth Britzman install his latest large-scale work inside the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation's Conservation & Education Center at the Aquarium.

The Foundation also continues its No Straw November initiative, challenging the public to give up plastic straws for the month to call attention to their role in waste.

Train Shed Restaurant Opens to the Public Today - Monday, Nov 18

St. Louis' newest restaurant,Train Shed, opens tonight, Monday, Nov. 18, at St. Louis Union Station for dinner service.

Polar Express Train Ride Heads for the North Pole Nov. 29 - Dec. 30

The Polar Express Train Ride at Union Station begins rides to the North Pole the day after Thanksgiving, November 29.

Real trains pull out of Union Station for a 45-minute round-trip experience with the Polar Express characters. Chefs serve hot chocolate and cookies during the ride and everyone sings carols and meets Santa who gives children the first gift of Christmas.

New this year, everyone with a Polar Express golden ticket can ride the St. Louis Wheel for the children's price of $10 before or after their train trip.

Magical Meals - holiday buffet dinners in the Grand Hall at Union Station - are available on select dates during Polar Express season. And decorated hotel rooms and suites can be booked at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel.

For more information on everything happening at St. Louis Union Station check out their website https://www.stlouisunionstation.com/

More like this: