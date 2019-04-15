ALTON - St. Louis University High dominated the competition at Saturday's Inauguaral Robert Logan Doubles Tournament at Alton High and Lewis and Clark Community College.

The tournament, named in honor of the late Alton tennis coach who died of a rare form of liver cancer at the age of 30 in 2016, was won by St. Louis U. High, who swept all five levels and had a score of 40 points, nine better than runner-up Jefferson City, Mo., Helias Catholic, who had 31 points. DeSmet Jesuit of Creve Coeur, Mo., was third with 24.5 points, Urbana University was fourth at 18.5, followed by Chatham Glenwood with 18, Ft. Zumwalt South of St. Charles County, Mo., with 17.5, Teutopolis with 16.5 and the host Redbirds with six points.

“(SLUH) dominated today,” Alton head coach Bob Lowe said. “They were pushed in a few of the flights, but going 5-0 in the finals is hard to do. Congratulations to their players and coaches.”

And although the Redbirds didn’t do as well as they hoped to, it still was a great day for both tennis and in honoring Logan.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Overall, the tournament went smooth,” Alton Head Boys Tennis Coach Bobby Lowe said. “We had great weather, and the field was really balanced. We didn’t do as well as we would have liked, but the effort was there from everyone.”

The Junior Billikens won all five flights of the tournament, starting with Gus Tettamble and Henry Dowd won over DeSmet’s Matthew Dubuque and Ryan Allgeier 6-4, 6-3. In the second flight, Leo DaSilva and Victor Stefanescu won over Zach Doninni and Arav Jagroop of Urbana University 6-1, 7-5. The third flight was won by Danny Lombardi and Ben Bruen over John Christanson and Jeremy Rice of Helias 6-0, 6-0.

In the fourth flight, Ben Wright and Alan Wang won over James Rice and Adam Vollet of the Crusaders 4-6, 7-5. 12-10, and in an all-SLUH fifth flight final, Thomas Binek and Dean Starrs defeated Jacob Marrison and Nathan Rich 6-4, 6-0.

More like this: