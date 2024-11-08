Our Daily Show! 41st Annual St. Louis Regional Veteran's Day Parade

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area residents are invited to pay tribute to Veterans and military service members at the 41st Annual St. Louis Regional Veterans Day Observance on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Downtown St. Louis. The event includes a parade and a ceremony that honors the bravery and dedication of those who have served in the armed forces.

The Veterans Day Parade will commence at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 18th and Olive streets in St. Louis. This year’s grand marshal is Lieutenant General Jared Helwig, Deputy Director of the United States Transportation Command stationed at Scott Air Force Base. Helwig will deliver keynote remarks during a ceremony scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and will salute the military units participating in the parade as they pass by.

More than 50 groups, totaling over 500 individuals, are expected to participate in this year’s parade. Participants will include Junior ROTC cadets, local American Legions, classic car clubs, Shriners mini-cars, and the Banana Bike Brigade. Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms and march alongside fellow service members.

Following the parade, a ceremony will be held at Soldiers Memorial at 11:30 a.m., beginning with the National Anthem performed by Kathy Lawton Brown of the St. Louis Service Women’s Post 404. The Service Women’s Post 404 will also honor Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action. Additionally, the 2024 Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame Induction will recognize four Missouri Guard Members who served with distinction during the Spanish-American War of 1898.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mark Sundlov, Director of Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, “Our Veterans Day events are a chance for our entire city to come together and say thank you to those who've defended our freedoms. We invite all St. Louisans to join us for a day of celebration, reflection, and respect.”

The tradition of the Veterans Day parade in St. Louis dates back to celebrations held on Nov. 11, 1918, marking the end of World War I in Europe. The annual observance, originally known as Armistice Day, evolved into Veterans Day in the United States. A solemn wreath-laying ceremony will also take place at Soldiers Memorial on Monday, November 11, to honor those who served.

For more information about the day’s events, visit mohistory.org.

Order of Events:

10:30 a.m. – Veterans Day Parade steps off at 18th and Olive

11:30 a.m. – Ceremony with 2024 Missouri National Guard Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

11:30 a.m. – Car Show

More like this: