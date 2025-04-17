Our Daily Show! Jeremy Housewirght: For the Love of the Show II

SAINT LOUIS - Sports writer Dr. Jeremy Housewright has finally met fans whose love of pro wrestling rivals his own.

Housewright recently released “For the Love of the Show II,” a sequel that tells the stories of several pro wrestling fans and their devotion to the sport. Not only has it deepened his own passion, but the book has also shown Housewright the human side of pro wrestling and how people can use the sport as inspiration.

“The overall theme of this book is definitely the fight of the human spirit,” he said. “Just the never-give-up attitude.”

Housewright published the original “For the Love of the Show” book in 2023, but he soon realized he had more stories to tell. He identified 11 fans across the world who had “very motivational and inspirational” stories about their love for pro wrestling.

One story that stands out to Housewright is about The Wrestling Club in New York City, an afterschool program for kids from Brooklyn that encourages them to watch and practice pro wrestling. Housewright believes the program has likely saved some of the kids’ lives.

He recalled another story of a young woman living with stage IV cancer, who has made wrestler Kevin Owens’s “just keep fighting” catchphrase into her mantra. Mick Mason, a man from the U.K., used pro wrestling to inspire him to work out and lose weight; Mason’s story in turn inspired Housewright himself, who is down 130 pounds.

“That was the big thing with this book. I really wanted it to stand out for the humanity aspect of it,” Housewright explained. “Everything in here is motivational, inspirational. That’s what I was really going for because I wanted it to appeal to not just wrestling fans, but fans of sports, fans of just positive stories.”

Housewright’s sports writing career began at age 18 when he would cover Friday night football at local high schools. He emphasized that he loves sports and he has a deep appreciation for pro wrestling, but “For the Love of the Show II” will be the final book in this series. He has several other ideas in the works.

Throughout Housewright’s career, he has developed a deeper appreciation for the athletes and the people behind these sports. He has enjoyed writing about the positivity in pro wrestling, and he hopes the stories in his book resonate with others.

“I love to see just the positive interactions that happen and the positive role models [athletes] can be, just because I think it’s so important, especially to the youth of today,” he said. “There’s a lot of kids out there who need people to look up to, who need positive role models. And I think athletes are probably the number one group that can help the youth.”

For more information about Jeremy Housewright, including how to order his book, visit his official website at JeremyHousewright.com. Order before April 20, 2025, for a discount.

