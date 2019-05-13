St. Louis Shooting in 4000 Block of Shreve Avenue of North St. Louis
May 13, 2019 9:51 PM
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police are looking into a Monday night shooting in the 4000 block of Shreve Avenue of North St. Louis that left three male victims reported dead, another critical and two others in serious condition.
The area is blocked off by St. Louis Police and numerous first responders have been dispatched to transport the injured and work the crime scene.
More information to come.
