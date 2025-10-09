ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery faced new federal charges, six weeks after being indicted on a separate count of deprivation of rights under color of law. Montgomery now stands accused of four counts of witness retaliation and one count of witness tampering.

The charges stem from allegations that Montgomery ordered the detainment of Tammy Ross, a former St. Louis jail administrator, after being denied access to a rape victim he sought to interview. Montgomery has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Following his arrest, the judge placed Montgomery under house arrest while the case proceeds. In a message posted on his Facebook page, Montgomery invoked civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, calling on supporters to “remain resilient.”

“To my fellow Citizens of Saint Louis,” Montgomery wrote. “If you are reading this message, it means I am likely held behind bars against my will. But let me be clear: do not allow this situation to shake your faith in our democracy. I have always believed that your vote is your voice, and it is a powerful tool for change.”

Montgomery continued by drawing parallels between his situation and the struggles of King and Parks, emphasizing the importance of standing firm in the face of adversity. He urged the community to remain steadfast in their beliefs and to continue fighting for justice and equality.

The sheriff’s message concluded with a call for unity and perseverance: “Together, we will rise above this moment and reclaim our power… Your courage is the foundation of our democracy, and together, we will ensure that it remains unshaken.”

