ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery was remanded into custody Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, following an evidentiary hearing related to federal charges against him.

Montgomery now stands accused of four counts of witness retaliation and one count of witness tampering.

The charges stem from allegations that Montgomery ordered the detainment of Tammy Ross, a former St. Louis jail administrator, after being denied access to a rape victim he sought to interview. Montgomery has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Following his arrest, the judge placed Montgomery under house arrest.

The hearing took place amid ongoing legal challenges against Montgomery, including a quo warranto action filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office seeking his removal from office.

Last week, a judge ruled that Montgomery could remain in office under house arrest despite the federal indictments. However, on Tuesday, Montgomery’s bond was revoked, leading to his detention. Colonel Yosef Yasharhla was designated as interim sheriff for the City of St. Louis until further notice.

Mayor Spencer Issues Statement After Sheriff Montgomery is Taken Into Custody

After a judge today ordered that Sheriff Alfred Montgomery be taken into custody, Mayor Cara Spencer issued the following statement.

"The absurd situation at the Sheriff's Office has reached new heights and must now come to an end. I urge Sheriff Montgomery to do what's right for the city and resign his office. Should he continue to only prioritize serving himself, I hope the court will move quickly to remove him. Our office stands ready to support the Sheriff's Office during a time of transition."

President Green Comments on Sheriff Montgomery's Court Order

Following today's court order, Board of Aldermen President Megan Green has issued the following statement.

"This afternoon, Sheriff Montgomery’s bond was revoked, and he was ordered by Judge Bodenhausen to be jailed pending his criminal trial. Given these circumstances, I cannot see a way for Sheriff Montgomery to perform his duties or regain the trust of City residents. I am urging him to resign from office so we can begin the process of appointing his replacement.

"In preparation for possible resignation or removal, my team, members of the Public Safety Committee, and the Board’s legal counsel are working on resolutions that outline the application and selection processes for the interim sheriff and establish a date for a special election.

"The Board of Aldermen takes its responsibility in this matter seriously and is committed to an open and transparent process that restores the public’s confidence in the Sheriff’s Office."

