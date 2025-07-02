ALTON - The Alton Amphitheater Commission is proud to announce that St. Louis rock band CAVO will open for multi-platinum selling rock band Puddle of Mudd at the Alton Amphitheater on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

“We’re excited to add St. Louis-based CAVO as the opener for Puddle of Mudd on August 2nd at the amphitheater,” said Dan Herkert, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair. “CAVO will add extra energy to what we expect will be an exciting night of music on the Alton riverfront.”

Tickets for Puddle of Mudd with opener CAVO went on sale on Friday, May 30, 2025. VIP tickets are $65.00, reserved tickets are $46.50, and general admission tickets are $34.25 plus all applicable taxes and fees. Tickets will be available at www.Metrotix.com and through MetroTix outlets.

A VIP ticket includes entry to the concert, assigned seating in the VIP area, reserved parking, and access to the VIP tent on the side of the stage with private concessions. A reserved ticket provides entry to the concert and assigned seating at the amphitheater while general admission tickets include entry to the venue and seating in the lawn area.

The iconic Alton Amphitheater offers an intimate outdoor concert setting tucked alongside the Mississippi River. The amphitheater has hosted The Beach Boys, Kenny Rogers, The Charlie Daniels Band, Nelly, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Boyz II Men, and others.

“We’re looking forward to another great summer on the Alton Riverfront,” said Herkert. “We’re grateful to all of our generous sponsors, without whom we wouldn’t be able hold great events such as this.”

Additional Amphitheater Commission events planned for the Alton Amphitheater include returning favorites the Fireworks on the Mississippi on July 3rd, the Alton Food Truck Festival on August 23rd, the Alton Jazz and Wine Festival on August 30th, and the Alton Expo running from September 4th – 7th.

To learn more about the Alton Amphitheater and to see a complete schedule of events, visit www.altonriverfrontamphitheater.com .

About Puddle of Mudd

With a career spanning over two decades, Puddle of Mudd has cemented themselves as a prominent force in the world of rock music. Formed in 1991, multi-platinum-selling rock band, Puddle of Mudd has sold over seven million albums worldwide and has had a string of chart-topping hits, including “Blurry,” "She Hates Me," “Psycho,” "Famous,” “Drift and Die,” and “Control.”

Puddle of Mudd’s lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Wes Scantlin, has been the driving force behind the band’s success since the band’s inception. With his distinctive vocals and songwriting style, Scantlin has helped to define the band’s sound and create some of the most memorable rock hits of the past two decades.

Shortly after being discovered and signed by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, Puddle of Mudd released their major-label debut album, Come Clean, on August 28, 2001. Come Clean spawned the singles “Blurry,” “Control,” “Drift & Die” and “She Hates Me.” These hits propelled Puddle of Mudd to reach the number 5 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This success led to the band venturing out on a full-scale European and American tour, hitting the road with Linkin Park, Stone Temple Pilots, and Staind. Come Clean reached triple platinum status in January of 2003.

Puddle of Mudd's subsequent albums, Life on Display (2003), Famous (2007), and Vol. 4: Songs in the Key of Love and Hate (2009), solidified their place in the rock pantheon. The band also released an album of cover songs, entitled Re:(disc)overed, in 2011.

Puddle of Mudd’s 2019 album release, Welcome To Galvania, was produced by Cameron Webb (Alkaline Trio, Disturbed, Motorhead). “Uh Oh”, the first single off of Welcome To Galvania, reached the number 9 position on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart.

In September 2023, Puddle of Mudd unveiled their seventh studio album, Ubiquitous, showcasing a fresh take on their unique style.

Puddle of Mudd’s new album, Kiss The Machine, will be released on May 2, 2025 via Pavement Entertainment. With over two decades of rock history behind them, Puddle of Mudd’s forthcoming release is a powerful reminder of their staying power and evolution. The airwaves are about to experience a heavy dose of Puddle of Mudd’s signature hardhitting sound once again.

About CAVO

Nights and days slowly turn into months and years, but the passage of time doesn’t really seem to affect St. Louis rock band CAVO. Even though the band has been together playing music since the early 2000’s, CAVO continues to show to this day that passion and persistence are what drives their sound. Prior to and during the Pandemic, Brian Smith (bass, vocals), Chris Hobbs (guitars, vocals), Andy Herrin (drums) and Casey Walker (lead vocals) decided to take their vault of unreleased songs recorded between 2008 and 2016, drawn from the Bright Nights Dark Days, Thick As Thieves, and Bridges sessions, and reimagined them. Since then, they’ve self-released those previously unused singles like “Wreck Me,” “What Does It Feel Like,” “Without You,” and “Wolves,” all of which earned national airplay on platforms like Spotify, Pandora, and Apple Music.

In 2023, CAVO self-produced and released two new EPs: The Shakes, featuring original material including “Dizzy” and “Not Over You,” and Covers Vol. 1, which showcased the band’s take on iconic rock tracks like “Drive” (The Cars) and “Bizarre Love Triangle” (New Order). These releases marked a re-energized chapter of the band, blending their signature sound with fresh momentum on original material mixed with honoring some of the band’s favorite tunes from their record collections.

CAVO is currently planning release a new EP of additional originals in late 2025–2026, featuring additional never-before-heard material from the vault, along with a second release: Covers Vol. 2, a follow-up to the first Covers EP that dives deeper into the music that influenced the band’s identity.

In 2009, this four-piece rock outfit broke onto the scene with their major-label debut Bright Nights Dark Days, which delivered the hit singles “Champagne,” “Crash,” and “Let It Go.” Since then, they’ve continued to evolve while staying true to who they are. “The great thing about the four of us in CAVO is that we’ve always been fully committed to this band,” says bassist Brian Smith. “Even if we haven’t been in the spotlight for a bit and we have other projects going on, our bond is as tight as ever.”

Drummer Andy Herrin adds, “We’ve been sitting on a ton of previously unreleased stuff that Casey, Chris, Brian, and I truly love, so we thought it was time to start putting it out for our fans to hear—and the response has been overwhelming.”

From unearthed tracks to reimagined classics and all-new energy, CAVO continues to deliver heartfelt, hook-filled rock with power, purpose, and authenticity. As the years pass, their bond, and their music, is stronger than ever!

