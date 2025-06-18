St. Louis Regional Freightway’s 2026 List of Priority Projects Approaches $9 Billion In Investments



ST. LOUIS - The 2026 Priority Project List, compiled for the bi-state St. Louis region by the St. Louis Regional Freightway, includes 29 projects totaling nearly $8.9 billion. The list was released at the Freightway’s annual Freight Summit on Wednesday, June 4, the signature event of FreightWeekSTL. As of May 2024, more than $560 million in projects on the list had been completed and more $2.6 billion in funding had been allocated for additional projects on the list, with many of those under construction or soon to be. The list highlights the top infrastructure needs of manufacturing and logistics industries in Eastern Missouri and Southwestern Illinois.

“The numbers highlighted in this year’s report, which continue to grow year over year, underscore the tremendous commitment to improving freight infrastructure in the bi-state St. Louis region by securing funding and advancing major projects through the development pipeline,” said Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President of Multimodal Enterprises for Bi-State Development and head of the St. Louis Regional Freightway.

Projects on the list range from construction or rehabilitation of critical interstates and roads, rail infrastructure and bridges to enhancements to port and airport facilities. The projects are identified by the Freight Development Committee. It includes representatives from the Illinois and Missouri Departments of Transportation (IDOT and MoDOT), East-West Gateway Council of Governments, all modes of transportation, the manufacturing and logistics industries, and academia – all working collaboratively through a process recognized nationally for its effectiveness in identifying priority projects and advocating for funding for them.

Lora Rensing, Director of Highways Project Implementation and Chief Engineer for IDOT, discussed some of the most significant projects IDOT is working on, beginning with the Interstate 270 (I-270) Chain of Rocks Bridge currently under construction. Funded at $496 million, this joint project between IDOT and MoDOT is replacing the existing structure and expanding it from four lanes to six lanes with shoulders and also includes reconstruction of the Riverview Interchange on the Missouri side of the Mississippi River. It is a compelling example of the robust collaboration between the two state agencies.

“It is important to note that this is a key segment in the 24-mile, I-270 corridor stretching from Interstate 70 in Missouri to IL Rte. 157 – one of the most important regional freight corridors,” Rensing said. “It is on track for completion around the end of 2025.”

She highlighted the IL Rte. 3 Relocation project, a $305.5 million investment for four lanes from the River Park Connector to Monsanto Ave. The project, which is funded, will decrease congestion, improve safety, address clearance issues, and better accommodate truck and freight movements. She also touched on the significance of the Illinois Route 3 Connector project, which aims to improve traffic flow, travel time consistency and network connectivity. The $102 million project is funded and features new construction of 1.4 miles from Collinsville Rd. to IL Rte. 3/203. Its goals also include improving accessibility within the project area and eliminating reliance on arterial local roads. The final project on the Priority Project List that Rensing discussed was the I-255/Davis Street Ferry Road Interchange. The $121.4 million project, which is currently only partially funded, will create a new interchange and connecting roadways near the Union Pacific Intermodal Yard.

MoDOT District Engineer Tom Blair highlighted the record amount of state and federal funding supporting infrastructure improvements statewide and discussed some of the highest priority projects MoDOT is working on. He kicked things off with an update on the Interstate 55 improvements from Rte. Z to U.S. Rte. 67. Currently under construction, the $426 million project along a 12-mile section of I-55 includes pavement and bridge rehabilitation, as well as approximately six miles of expansion from a four-lane to six-lane highway.

Blair also highlighted the $1.181 billion investment being made on I-70 from Warrenton to the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. He said the stretch from Warrenton to Wentzville is under construction, and at $634 million, it is the largest single project in MoDOT’s history. He shared details of a project new to the Priority Projects List for this year – Interstate 44 Improvements from the Oklahoma State Line through Franklin County, Mo. The project includes an estimated $200 million in partially funded improvements to I-44 in the St. Louis region. He noted that I-44 actually carries more freight than I-70, underscoring the importance of the project.

He wrapped up his comments by highlighting a yet-to-be-funded project to improve I-70 from Hanley Rd. to the Missouri River, including the stretch that runs in front of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, where plans have been announced for a $3 billion new terminal.

“Improve I-70 didn’t allocate funds for the sections of I-70 that are already three lanes or wider, so we don’t have the dollars to improve the section by the airport,” said Blair. “I expect we will need approximately $200 million and I am asking for the help of the Freightway and everyone in this room to help secure that funding.”

The release of the Priority Project List is one of the most highly anticipated events of FreightWeekSTL. “There’s no question the collaboration that is the foundation for the annual Priority Projects List contributes to the forward movement of the projects Tom and Lora discussed,” said Lamie. “As we continue to look to the future, we fully expect to see a level of investment that exceeds the current progress.”

Lamie highlighted other projects on the list that are already funded including: MacArthur Bridge Improvements over the Mississippi River – a $75 million project; more than $67 million in improvements on I-64 from Green Mount Rd. to IL Rte. 158 (Air Mobility Dr.), and almost $20 million for IL Rte. 158 (Air Mobility Dr.) Relocation from Rte. 161 to Rte. 177 (IL). She said additional projects on the list that could be well underway in the next few years include:?the new $3 billion terminal at St. Louis Lambert International Airport; $400 million for I-55/70 lane additions from I-255 to I-270, and?the $98 million multimodal Freight Yard expansion at the Madison Yard.?

She added that many of the projects on the list will support the region’s continued ranking as the most efficient inland port in the nation, noting that they enhance the access to the barge terminals on the Ag Coast of America. She said they also support access to industrial parks across the region, specifically in Hazelwood, near St. Louis Lambert International Airport, along the north Riverfront in the City of St. Louis, and in Madison, Monroe and St. Clair Counties in Illinois, including by MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.?

“We’re thrilled with the progress revealed in this year’s list. We also are confident it is just the beginning of a sustained period of significant infrastructure investment for our region,” said Lamie. “Those key investments will benefit the supply chain for our region and the nation and support the bi-state area’s developer-ready industrial real estate sites.”

More details about each project and its current funding status can be found at FreightWeekSTL.com. Detailed fact sheets highlight how these projects are supporting multimodal connectivity and adding capacity to the region’s freight network so it can continue providing global access to shippers and carriers. The 2026 Priority Projects List will be submitted to the East-West Gateway Council of Governments for approval later this year. The public can submit comments on the Priority Projects online at Thefreightway.com/contact/ or contact Mary Lamie at 314-982-1562.



