EAST ALTON - St. Louis Regional Airport Authority in East Alton, Illinois, is currently auctioning off a 1973 Cessna 150L aircraft, which is unregistered and unairworthy. This auction is open to the public at municibid.com and ends on Friday, April 15th. Illinois residents are able to bid in this government auction online, 24/7, on Municibid. This auction will help an Illinoian get a fantastic deal on the aircraft they always wanted!

The St. Louis Regional Airport Authority is also auctioning off a Lycoming R-680-17 Radial Aircraft Engine (nine-cylinder, 225 HP). This auction is also open to the public at municibid.com and ends on Friday, April 15th.

Article continues after sponsor message

Why are these auctions important? All of the proceeds from these auctions is going right back into improving East Alton’s local community. 100% of the proceeds from these auctions go back to East Alton. These funds can be used for road maintenance, setting up local events for residents, community programs, public safety initiatives, and more!

The 1973 Cessna 150L is a complete aircraft without maintenance logs or other records. The airframe and engine times are unknown. The exterior paint appears in good condition, and its interior is also complete. The aircraft has been stored in an unheated hangar and has not flown for at least 15 years or more. The engine was not pickled and has not been run. The winning bidder will have a blast restoring this aircraft to its former glory!

Founded in 2006, Municibid, a four-time Inc. 5000 member (2018-2021), serves over 4,000 governments and schools across the US who use Municibid to auction off fire trucks, buses, ambulances, heavy machinery, agricultural equipment, and other surplus goods to the public online. www.municibid.com

More like this: