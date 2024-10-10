EAST ALTON – St. Louis Regional Airport is the proud recipient of the Reliever Airport of the Year award. Presented by the Illinois Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics, Airport Director Danny Adams accepted the award during the annual Illinois Public Airport Association fall conference.

Dating back to September 2023, St. Louis Regional Airport has completed $8.5 million of improvements to include a Runway 17/35 rehabilitation, South Apron expansion, T-hangar Taxilane reconstruction, and Public Parking Lot rehabilitation. In addition, West Star Aviation completed a $20 million expansion as part of their investment at this location.

After a 15-year pause, Piston Aviation Flight School brought professional flight training back to the Airport providing a service in high-demand. As a result of this surge in activity, the Airport is experiencing a 39% increase in aircraft traffic over the previous 12 months.

The St. Louis Regional Airport (ALN), classified as an FAA Reliever Airport, provides more than 1,500 jobs with an annual economic impact of $480 million.

With two runways capable of handling a variety of aircrafts, the Airport serves a diverse clientele from private aviators to Fortune 500 companies, and regional aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers. For more information, visit www.stlouisregional.com or follow on Facebook: St. Louis Regional Airport.