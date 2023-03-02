ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition and Money Smart Committee, in partnership with United Way of Greater St. Louis, is hosting its annual Money Smart Kid Essay Contest for sixth through eighth grade students in the St. Louis area.

Three winners will be selected to receive scholarships, including a grand prize of $2,000. The second-place winner will receive $1,000, and a third-place finalist will receive $500. Additionally, applicants have the option to select a nonprofit organization or school to receive a $500 award if their essay is selected as one of the finalists.

Students must demonstrate their knowledge of basic economic concepts by submitting an essay in 500 words or less that outlines three steps a student can take during their teenage years to help kickstart their financial future.

Submissions are due Monday, April 17. The full application and contest guidelines are available at MoneySmartSTL.org. Applications and essays can be submitted via email to essay@moneysmartstlouis.org. The winners will be notified on May 5.

To enter the contest, students must be in grades six through eight in one of the following counties: Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe and St. Clair in Illinois; Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren and Washington and the City of St. Louis in Missouri.

The contest is offered as part of St. Louis Metro Money Smart Month, a community education program sponsored by the St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition in partnership with United Way of Greater St. Louis, area libraries, community organizations and financial institutions. Money Smart Month classes and events will be held throughout April to help individuals and families learn about money management, goal setting, saving for retirement or college, building credit, reducing debt and estate planning.

“This is a special time of year when our region’s youth have the chance to display their financial literacy and money management skills that will benefit them as they move into their late teen and adult years,” said Debbie Irwin, director of systems change at United Way of Greater St. Louis. “This year’s Money Smart Kid Essay Contest theme encourages them to start thinking about ways to secure a positive financial future at an early age which will help them in the long run.”

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis unites people, resources, and funding to help build strong and equitable communities across a 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois. United Way's impact on the community includes equipping over 160 local nonprofits with vital funding and training resources, operating the largest Volunteer Center in the region and connecting local neighbors to providers of services through its 211 Helpline. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

About St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition

St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition promotes equitable opportunities for financial health to build wealth and economic prosperity. The Coalition includes local banks, credit unions, nonprofit agencies, local government, churches, schools and libraries. United Way of Greater St. Louis serves as the backbone agency and fiscal sponsor. For more information, go to www.MoneySmartSTL.org.

