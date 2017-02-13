ST. LOUIS — The Greater St. Louis Financial Education Collaborative, in partnership with United Way of Greater St. Louis, is sponsoring a Money Smart Kid Essay Contest for sixth through eighth grade students in the St. Louis area. Essay submissions are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

Three winners will be selected to receive scholarships, with a grand prize of $2,000. The second place winner will receive $1,000 and a third place finalist will receive $500. The essay contest is sponsored by COUNTRY Financial, the Metropolitan St. Louis CRA Association, and Vantage Credit Union.

Students must demonstrate their knowledge of good money management skills by submitting a 300 words or less essay answering: Do you think there is a connection between financial health and physical health? Please explain your answer. And what can a city, state or national policymaker do to help promote financially healthier citizens?

The full application and contest guidelines can be downloaded at www.moneysmartstlouis.org. Applications and essays can be submitted via email to moneysmart@umsl.edu; fax to 314-516-5354 Attention Money Smart Kid; or mail to Money Smart Kid Essay Contest, Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Education, 607 Tower, 1 University Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63121.

Article continues after sponsor message

To enter the contest, students must be in grades sixth through eighth in a school in one of the following counties: Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe and St. Clair Counties in Illinois; Franklin, Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren and Washington Counties and the City of St. Louis in Missouri.

Essay winners will be announced during the St. Louis Metro Money Smart Week kickoff event. Money Smart Week is a collaborative partnership between United Way of Greater St. Louis and nearly 100 other community organizations and local businesses. This year, Money Smart Week classes and events will be held April 22-29 to help individuals and families learn how to manage their money. For more information and a list of events, visit www.moneysmartstlouis.org.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, financial stability, education, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

More like this: