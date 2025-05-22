ST. LOUIS – Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today announced it will host a MORE THAN PINK Walk this spring. The 2025 Komen Greater St. Louis MORE THAN PINK Walk will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025 uniting survivors, families and advocates in a powerful movement to fund research, provide patient support and drive meaningful change for those impacted by breast cancer.

Every 12 minutes, a woman in the U.S. dies from breast cancer, and new data reveals a troubling increase in diagnoses among younger women. In 2025 alone, an estimated over 6,000 women in Missouri will be diagnosed with breast cancer and over 1,000 will lose their lives to the disease. While we've made tremendous progress—the breast cancer death rate has dropped 44% since 1989 —far too many lives are still being lost. In fact, experts estimate that one-third of breast cancer deaths could be prevented if every patient had access to timely, high-quality care. There's so much more work left to do. Funds raised at the Walk allow Komen to meet the immediate needs of breast cancer patients through its free Patient Care Center and offer services such as patient navigation, financial assistance and emotional support. It will also fund research breakthroughs and critical patient-centered protections that allow more lives to be saved.

In fiscal year 2024, Komen’s Financial Assistance Program delivered critical relief, providing over $245,000 in direct financial support to over 430 individuals in Missouri undergoing breast cancer treatment or living with metastatic breast cancer. Additionally, Komen’s Patient Care Center delivered over 940 services to over 800 people in Missouri, breaking down barriers that too often stand between patients and the care they urgently need.

“We are excited to bring the community together for the Greater St. Louis MORE THAN PINK Walk this year—a powerful opportunity to make a real difference in the fight against breast cancer,” said Megan Hoffman, Executive Director, Missouri and Kansas, Susan G. Komen. “Providing critical support to those facing breast cancer is at the heart of our mission and ensures everyone has the same chance of survival, but we can’t do it alone. This year’s Walk is more than just an event; it’s a movement to drive meaningful change, ensure equitable access to care and fuel lifesaving research. We invite everyone to stand with us, take action and help create a future where no one has to face this disease alone.”

What: 2025 Komen Greater St. Louis MORE THAN PINK Walk

When: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Where: Tower Grove Park – 3616 Southeast Dr, St. Louis, MO 63110

Registration Details: www.komen.org/stlouiswalk

This year’s 2025 Komen Great St. Louis MORE THAN PINK Walk is made possible by the following sponsors: Edward Jones, Bennett LLP, St. Louis Cardinals, and United Health Care.

Bank of America is the national presenting sponsor and Novartis, Natera and Lilly are national series sponsors for the MORE THAN PINK Walk and Race for the Cure events.

Be a part of the Movement at 2025 Komen Great St. Louis MORE THAN PINK Walk this Spring! Stand with your community to make a real impact in the fight against breast cancer. Every step, every dollar, and every voice matters. Join us to raise critical funds, support breast cancer patients, and drive research that will change the future. Together, we can make a lasting difference.

