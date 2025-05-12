ST. LOUIS — Detectives from the St Louis Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating five suspects involved in a robbery that occurred on May 4, 2025, outside a convenience store in the 2900 block of Vandeventer.

According to a preliminary investigation, at approximately 7 p.m., two male victims, ages 18 and 21, were exiting the store when they were confronted by three armed male suspects.

Two additional armed males were positioned across the street, observing the scene. The suspects, all armed with handguns, demanded the victims’ property, then forcibly took wallets, an iPhone, and a Coach bookbag from them.

Following the robbery, the suspects instructed the victims to leave and fled the scene.

The investigation remains active as authorities work to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or the Fourth District detectives at 314-444-2500.

CrimeStoppers offers a cash reward for tips that lead to felony arrests, and anonymity is guaranteed for those who wish to remain unnamed.

