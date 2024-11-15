ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a homicide that occurred on November 14, 2024, in South County. Logan Snyder, who resided in the 400 block of W. Ripa Avenue in St. Louis, was found unresponsive at the intersection of Regina Avenue and Horn Avenue.

The St. Louis County Police Department responded to a call for service at approximately 4:53 p.m. on November 14, where officers discovered Snyder suffering from apparent life-threatening gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing, with detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons actively pursuing leads. Authorities have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Those wishing to remain anonymous may reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

