ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a man suspected of killing a 21-year-old Granite City woman whose body was found burned in the city’s Baden neighborhood last weekend. Kiya Holt-Biggs was discovered deceased in a parking lot on Switzer Avenue on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

Zaveon Mills is a suspect apprehended in the case. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged Mills with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2024, and Holt-Briggs was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's probable cause statement from the police details that the suspect, identified as Mills, was seen on surveillance video driving Holt-Biggs’ car into the empty lot. He allegedly exited the vehicle, removed Holt-Biggs from the trunk, and inflicted fatal injuries before fleeing the scene.

According to investigators, Mills returned to the location approximately an hour later, used an aerosol can to ignite Holt-Biggs’ body, and then left. He was later spotted at a residence in Illinois, where he was found with bags containing the victim’s purse, wallet, ID, and bloody clothing. Witnesses reported that Mills expressed intentions to leave town.

The police department sought public assistance in locating Mills, stating they did not believe he remained in the St. Louis area.

“We absolutely want this individual in custody and held accountable for his actions,” said Sergeant Charles Wall.

Mills was subsequently seen on the porch of a family member’s home, less than half a mile from where Holt-Biggs’ body was found, holding her purse.

He was eventually located in Wentzville and is now in custody.

