Our Daily Show Interview! St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Society- Awareness Month

SAINT LOUIS - The St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA) organization wants people to know the symptoms of ovarian cancer — and the resources that can help them.

The State of Missouri recently recognized September as National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Susan Robben, director of SLOCA, hopes the organization’s programs and upcoming events can advocate for survivors and research.

“We’re here year-round, supporting survivors, raising awareness, and funding research, as best as we can,” Robben said.

Robben shared that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at age 23 after experiencing symptoms like bloating, pelvic and abdominal pain, frequent urination, quickly feeling full when eating, and others. Her symptoms were initially dismissed by her healthcare provider, and it wasn’t until she underwent surgery that the cancer was detected.

With this in mind, Robben encourages people with ovaries to advocate for themselves, especially if their symptoms aren’t going away. A family history of ovarian, breast or colon cancer might increase your risk. She also noted that there is no screening for ovarian cancer; a pap smear does not detect it, so it’s up to you to advocate if you notice symptoms.

“It’s so important to educate the community and women about the very subtle but often serious signs and symptoms of this disease that often go undetected, as it did in my case,” she said. “If it’s dismissed but your symptoms don’t go away, you’ve got to still pursue it, which is what I had to do.”

Because these symptoms are easily dismissed, it’s common for ovarian cancer patients to receive a diagnosis in the later stages of the disease. No matter your age or your situation, SLOCA is there to support these patients through their journeys.

The organization provides “Sister Boxes,” or chemo care packages, to patients at infusion centers across St. Louis. They also have a peer-to-peer mentorship program that pairs new patients with survivors. The Teal Need Fund offers financial assistance for patients who are undergoing treatment.

SLOCA also hosts events for survivors, patients and caregivers to promote connection and support. The Toastin’ in Teal Survivors’ Celebration Brunch on Nov. 9, 2025, is a chance for this community to come together and enjoy a complimentary brunch.

On Sept. 16, 2025, Nail Pro in Des Peres will offer pedicures and donate a portion of proceeds to SLOCA. Teal Toes for SLOCA encourages folks to make appointments and choose teal as their nail color to promote ovarian cancer awareness.

The family-friendly Families Run for Ovarian Cancer offers a 5K run or a one-mile walk for participants to show their support and raise money for ovarian cancer research on Oct. 12, 2025. With the Bubble Bus, music, food and more fun, it promises to be a popular event.

Robben noted that all of these events are fun ways to support the cause and advocate for a cure for ovarian cancer. She hopes many people come out to participate.

She added that ovarian cancer “isn’t really on a lot of people’s radars,” and SLOCA’s goal is to educate people so they can take charge of their own health while supporting patients and survivors through their journeys.

“We’re with them the entire time and after. That’s why we’re here,” Robben said. “It’s just important that there is that awareness.”

You can visit the official St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness website for more information about their resources, programs and events.

