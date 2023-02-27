ST. LOUIS - The Pitch Athletic Club and Tavern will open to the public today on Monday, February 27, 2023. It's a bit of soccer heaven in St. Louis.

Located at Market and 20th streets on the northwest corner of St. Louis Union Station, The Pitch is across the street from the new City SC stadium, City Park.

The Pitch will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner and will open at 6:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays with breakfast for for fans who follow televised international soccer matches.

Large TVs throughout the space will be tuned to soccer matches and other sporting events from around the globe. The new restaurant's interiors are accented with European pub colors and designs. The walls are covered with memorabilia from St. Louis' impressive soccer history. A large display features the current City SC players. See the game schedule here.

The menu includes classics from New York's famed Carnegie Deli, including the Reuben, Pastrami and Corned Beef sandwiches. Pub classics such as Fish & Chips and Chicken Pot Pie share the menu with a Crumble Burger, Pot Roast Dip and an Italian Sub featuring St. Louis-own Volpi salami. A creative starters menu offers Loaded Smashed Potatoes, Lobster Rangoon, Pickle Fries and St. Louis favorites such as Toasted Ravioli. Soups, salads and classic Carnegie Deli desserts, including Cheesecake and Black & White Cookies, add to the delicious fun. Breakfast is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 6:30 to 11 a.m. See the full menu here.

The restaurant will be open Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Pitch is located at 2 South 20th Street, St. Louis, MO 63103 at St. Louis Union Station; www.thepitch-stl.com; @thepitchstl on social media.

