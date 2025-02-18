ST. LOUIS - City officials in St. Louis reported the death of an unhoused woman found Tuesday morning on Clark Avenue. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and emergency medical services responded to a call at the location, where the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A high of only 14 degrees is predicted for Tuesday with a low of 9 degrees. On Wednesday, highs are only expected to reach 18 degrees with a low of 2 degrees.

According to a statement from Mayor Tishaura Jones' office, foul play is not suspected in the incident. An official cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner. The statement expressed condolences, saying,

“Our thoughts are with her and her loved ones…Last night, excess City-funded beds were available to accommodate unhoused individuals, and the City of St. Louis Department of Human Services and shelter providers will continue to work together to ensure that we can fill as many inclement weather shelter beds as possible in the days ahead.”

The list below is of warming centers in St. Louis City. See this list for warming centers in the surrounding areas.

