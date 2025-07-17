ST. LOUIS — William Lacy “Bill” Clay Sr., a pioneering civil rights leader and Missouri’s first African-American congressman, died at the age of 94. Clay represented Missouri’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Democrat from 1969 to 2001. His district includes St. Louis City and parts of north St. Louis County.

Clay was widely recognized for his advocacy on environmental issues, labor rights, and social justice. During his tenure, he supported the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993, worked for two decades to revise the Hatch Act to broaden political rights for federal workers, consistently fought to raise the minimum wage, and helped secure increased funding for historically Black colleges.

St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer issued a statement expressing condolences to Clay’s family. “On behalf of the City of St. Louis, I want to offer my condolences to the family of one of St. Louis' proud native sons, Congressman Bill Clay Sr. My sincerest sympathy is extended to his son, Lacy Clay, who has been a champion for the City of St. Louis,” Spencer said.

She highlighted Clay’s legacy, noting his “historic legislative battles for the poor, underrepresented and disenfranchised” and credited him with contributions to the Family and Medical Leave Act and raising the minimum wage.

Spencer also acknowledged Clay’s role as a co-founder of the Congressional Black Caucus in 1971 and said, “We thank him for his generous service to a city he cared deeply for; may he rest in peace.”

