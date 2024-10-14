St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Launches Crime Mapping Tool
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department today launched a crime mapping tool to help the residents of St. Louis City stay informed and increase transparency around crime prevention. The crime map uses CrimeMapping.com, a web-based platform.
“An informed public is a safer public,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “Everyone has a role to play in preventing crime in our City, and this new crime map is another tool in our toolbox. I invite everyone in our community to utilize this resource to stay informed and help us continue to decrease crime throughout St. Louis City.”
Crime Mapping is updated every 24 hours and will stay available on the Crime Mapping website for six months. Crimes appearing on Crime Mapping also include misdemeanor offenses and may be different or not reflected in the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) program. Some offenses, including domestic violence, sex crimes and juvenile-related offenses, will not appear on the map. Information on Crime Mapping is preliminary and subject to change.
"The launch of Crime Mapping is an additional information-sharing tool that reaffirms our commitment to trust and transparency,” said Chief Robert Tracy. “From misdemeanor offenses to the most serious crimes, our residents and business leaders will have access to timely and relevant data.”
The new tool continues the Jones administration’s efforts to address crime at the root cause, holistically, and sustainably. Last year, St. Louis experienced its lowest homicide rate in a decade and the largest year-over-year reduction in crime in 90 years.
“Providing up to date crime information to the public is key to building a safer St. Louis,” said Wil Pinkney, Director of the Office of Violence Prevention. “This new crime data mapping will activate community members and partner organizations by providing data that can help determine where to deploy vital violence prevention and intervention resources.”
Further context:
- SLMPD launched their new website in June of 2024 [slmpd.org]. The new site includes a clean, modern design that enhances usability and accessibility for the public.
- In February of this year, Mayor Jones signed Executive Order No. 78, establishing transparency and accountability measures for surveillance technology utilized by SLMPD. In May, Mayor Jones and SLMPD released their first transparency report under EO 78.
- Mayor Jones established the Office of Violence Prevention in 2022 to help coordinate resources across city departments and community partners to prevent violent crime before it happens.
- Under the chairmanship of Mayor Jones, the East-West Gateway Council of Governments this year launched the Save Lives Now! initiative [www.ewgateway.org], with the goal of reducing homicides and shootings in the St. Louis region by 20% over the next three years.