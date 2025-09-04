BELLEVILLE - The St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office has identified a 19-year-old man who died from gunshot wounds sustained Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, on North 38th Street in Belleville.

DreShawn Mathis was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m. Aug. 30, 2025, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Belleville Police said they were dispatched to Memorial Hospital at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday after Mathis was brought there seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds.

Mathis was later transported to a hospital in St. Louis. The shooting occurred in the 500 block of North 38th Street, police reported. The incident remains under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.

