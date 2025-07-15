ST. LOUIS, MO. - It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican, a Democrat or somewhere in between, you’re sure to enjoy Soulard Art Gallery’s upcoming “Politically Incorrect” show, which opens on Friday, August 8, 2025. St. Louis Mayor Kara Spencer will judge the exhibit at St. Louis’ number one gallery, located at 2028 S. 12th St.

“Whether you’re on the left side of the fence, the right side of the fence, or just straddling the middle, we are interested in your artwork and your point of view,” says curator and resident artist, Claudia Ruth Burris. “Make a statement, express a viewpoint, illustrate your side of the story… Whatever your political beliefs, this show is for you.”

This show is something different for the Soulard Art Gallery, which exhibits work from artists all over the bi-state region in rotating shows which change every six weeks. “Instead of the typical art subjects featured in our gallery, we wanted to try something different,” explains Burris. “And in this tumultuous political climate, we thought this show would draw a lot of interest.”

Co-curated by Gallery director Rich Brooks and resident artist Jay Thompson, this show is bound to turn some heads and spark lively debate. In keeping with the theme, local band “Racketbox” will play Bob Dylan tunes.

