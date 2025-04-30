ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer has shut down the City’s private building stabilization program, which the City had used to make repairs to private properties, billing the property owners.

The Mayor’s Office is now working with the Assessor’s Office and City Counselor’s Office to lift all remaining liens and ensure that no cloud is left on any title as a result of the program.

“This building stabilization program was well-intentioned but, unfortunately, very poorly executed,” said Mayor Cara Spencer. “As we have seen in previous media coverage, the City has been billing property owners for work that wasn’t done and causing undue stress to communities already suffering from blight. Given the widespread and well-documented problems, we had no choice but to end this program and re-evaluate more effective ways of making much-needed investments in North St. Louis.”

