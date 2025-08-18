ST. LOUIS – On Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer announced a series of updates to the structure of the Mayor’s Office.

On the occasion of outgoing Chief of Staff Nancy Hawes’ last day as interim chief of staff, Mayor Spencer announced Casey Millburg as the incoming chief of staff. Hawes began her service as interim chief of staff with the mayor’s inauguration, and Millburg has served as the mayor’s policy director.

“Nancy Hawes has shown fantastic dedication to St. Louis by stepping away from a highly successful legal career to lead the build-out of my administration and my staff through the intense transition and the massive challenge of responding to the May 16 tornado,” said Mayor Spencer. “I am both proud of and grateful for her excellent leadership. My administration and our city are better positioned for the future thanks to her cool head and hard work.”

Hawes’ many achievements during her time in the Mayor’s Office include:

Managing SLDC and CDA;

Facilitating the appointment of numerous cabinet members;

Building out the staffing structure of the Mayor’s Office;

Strengthening the City’s many economic development organization boards;

Pausing the City’s troubled Building Stabilization Program;

Establishing the Recovery Office; and

Serving in an irreplaceable capacity during the immediate tornado response.

Nancy Hawes will continue serving St. Louis in her role as chair of the SLDC board.

“It has singularly been an honor and a privilege to have worked with so many fine, smart and dedicated people in City Hall and throughout our community. I have the highest hopes for the future of our fair city with the caliber of individuals in its service,” said Hawes.

Millburg assumes the duties of Chief of Staff effective end-of-day Friday, August 15.

“Casey Millburg is widely known and respected for her intellect and behind-the-scenes leadership, and she has been invaluable to my administration already, playing key roles in securing $100 million in state funding for tornado relief and in all of the important legislative efforts my office has partnered on with the Board of Aldermen, the Governor and the State Legislature,” said Mayor Spencer.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to follow in Nancy’s capable steps, and I look forward to continuing to work in partnership with our talented team of dedicated public servants, elected officials at all levels of government, and community leaders in building a stronger, service-driven City government that rises to the challenges of the moment,” said Millburg.

The mayor also announced a reorganization of the Mayor’s Office to create a clearer and more effective structure and help the mayor achieve her goals of delivering high-quality services, economic transformation, inclusive growth, improved public safety and justice, and recovering from the tornado.

“This internal restructuring will help us deliver the kind of services, growth and opportunity that is needed for St. Louis to thrive, attracting new residents and, most importantly, giving those who have already made St. Louis home lots of reasons to stay,” said Mayor Spencer.

Under the new structure, the chief of staff, chief operating officer, chief recovery officer and the chief economic development officer will all handle distinctive responsibilities and answer directly to the mayor.

Chief Operating Officer Ben Jonsson will oversee City departments and operations.

Chief of Staff Casey Millburg will lead policy and strategy and manage office staff.

The chief economic development officer, who has yet to be appointed, will take charge of economic transformation. The St. Louis Development Corporation is conducting a search for this position on the City’s behalf.

Chief Recovery and Neighborhood Transformation Officer Julian Nicks will lead the tornado recovery effort.

