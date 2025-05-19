ST. LOUIS — City of St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said every single building in the city has been checked for loss of life by the St. Louis Fire Department and the assistance of other first responders.

"We are so grateful for their tireless work," Spencer added.

An EF3 tornado confirmed by the National Weather Service swept through the St. Louis region, damaging more than 5,000 buildings on Friday, May 16, 2025, killing at least five people and injuring 38 others, Mayor Spencer said over the weekend.

The tornado, with wind speeds estimated between 136 mph and 165 mph, prompted an extensive emergency response. Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe activated the State Emergency Management Agency and deployed fire search-and-rescue teams, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency standing by to assist.

As the City of St. Louis transitions from immediate emergency response to recovery efforts, Spencer emphasized the need for community support.

“The city is still building a volunteer infrastructure to best direct people who want to help,” she said. “We need all hands on deck to support our neighbors and help St. Louis begin to rebuild.”

The city’s current priorities include preparing for additional storms forecast for the coming days, preserving property, and restoring operations at schools, child care facilities and senior centers. Longer-term plans focus on organizing cleanup and recovery efforts.

Spencer said residents and volunteers can assist by donating supplies such as tarps, 2x4 lumber, plywood sheets, wood screws, work gloves and masks. Drop-off locations include the O’Fallon YMCA, the Urban League’s Kingshighway location, and 4144 Martin Luther King Drive, which serves the Ville neighborhood.

Volunteers are also encouraged to help with debris cleanup by moving debris into organized piles at the edges of properties, keeping house debris separate from tree debris, and stacking bricks separately for reuse.

Spencer's office cautioned against entering unstable buildings, approaching downed power lines or other hazards, and urged volunteers to wear closed-toe shoes and appropriate safety equipment.

Mayor Spencer also asked the public to avoid sightseeing in affected areas unless they are there to provide assistance or donations.

“If you aren’t there to make donations or assist property owners, please stay away,” she said.

