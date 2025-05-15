ST. LOUIS, MO. – On Thursday, May 15, 2025, Mayor Cara Spencer announced that she is appointing Colonel Benjamin Jonsson as chief operating officer for the City of St. Louis, bringing internationally recognized leadership to the position directly overseeing the city’s operations.

“Colonel Ben Jonsson has spent a long career serving our nation in a host of demanding leadership roles in the Middle East and at home,” said Mayor Spencer. “Having a leader of this caliber run City operations is a windfall for St. Louisans. I am immensely grateful to Colonel Jonsson for his service to our nation, and now, our city.”

Jonsson has served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 25 years, including at the highest levels of the national security community and international operations. In his final assignment, he served as chief of staff at the Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base since 2023, driving strategic alignment and execution for a 1,300-person global headquarters supporting 104,000 total force airmen, a fleet of 1,100 aircraft, and a budget surpassing $11 billion.

Jonsson provided crisis leadership during the current Gaza-Israel conflict and led the Air Mobility Command’s corporate response to the largest Air Force restructure in modern history. He has served as vice superintendent and chief operating officer at the U.S. Air Force Academy, leading institutional functions for a 10,000-person installation and university. He commanded and led major air bases both stateside and overseas, supporting combat operations and key strategic commands.

His military career spanned command pilot duties (900+ combat hours), diplomatic roles, and serving as a director at the White House National Security Council. An Olmsted Scholar, Jonsson is fluent in three dialects of Arabic.

Jonsson graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy with a bachelor’s in political science and master’s degrees from the University of Jordan in conflict resolution, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in aeronautical science, and the U.S. Army War College in strategic studies as a Carlisle Scholar and Distinguished Graduate. He is a proud husband and father of five children.

Jonsson will retire from the Air Force on June 30 and begin as chief operating officer on July 7. He will replace Robert Herleth, who is serving as interim chief operating officer.

