ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones had a strong reaction to the tragic hit-and-run accident Tuesday on South Grand in St. Louis. Police have identified the victim on a bicycle as Danyell McMiller, 47, of St. Louis. He was hit just before 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of South Grand Boulevard in the Tower Grove East neighborhood and he later died at an area hospital.

Jones said: “Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, cities across the country have seen a spike in traffic violence, and today’s tragic hit-and-run on South Grand is a reminder that St. Louis is no exception.

"City departments continue to review potential solutions to make our streets safer no matter how St. Louisans choose to get around.”