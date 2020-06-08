ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Monday morning a curfew in the city established a week ago because of the protests in the region has been lifted.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The curfew was set on Tuesday, June 2, after a series of business vandalism, a retired police captain was shot and killed in the city and four police officers were shot.

The process and violence were in reaction to the killing of a Minneapolis man - George Floyd - under the knees of a police officer in the city. Derek Chauvin, the officer, is facing charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the case. Protests have occurred in the immediate area and throughout the country.

The protests have been free of violence since the wide-scale activity earlier last week, the mayor said.

More like this:

Macoupin County Protesters React to Manure "Intimidation Tactic"
Jun 25, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Issues Guidance On Protesters’ Rights And Responsibilities
Jun 14, 2025
This Day in History on May 30: First Indianapolis 500 Race
May 30, 2025
Alton Residents Join Nationwide Protests Against Trump Administration
Apr 19, 2025
This Day in History on June 4: Tiananmen Square Massacre in China
Jun 4, 2025

 