ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Monday morning a curfew in the city established a week ago because of the protests in the region has been lifted.

The curfew was set on Tuesday, June 2, after a series of business vandalism, a retired police captain was shot and killed in the city and four police officers were shot.

The process and violence were in reaction to the killing of a Minneapolis man - George Floyd - under the knees of a police officer in the city. Derek Chauvin, the officer, is facing charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the case. Protests have occurred in the immediate area and throughout the country.

The protests have been free of violence since the wide-scale activity earlier last week, the mayor said.

