ST. LOUIS – New data from the Census Bureau show that the St. Louis metro area grew by 6,420 residents in 2024. However, the City of St. Louis lost about 3,000 residents, falling to just under 280,000 residents, according to the estimate.

“The City of St. Louis is the core of the St. Louis region, and these numbers are encouraging for our metro area,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “While our city has experienced population loss for decades, these numbers show that we continue to slow that decline, with the goal of reversing it. People want to move to a city that is safe, welcoming, fun, and has a successful school system. My administration will continue to do the work of making St. Louis an appealing place to live. Despite what is happening under the Trump administration, St. Louis remains a welcoming city for our immigrant neighbors, who are crucial to the formula for reversing negative population trends.”

