EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced Thursday a man from St. Louis, MO., and a Troy woman will face serious charges involving a child.

Matthew S. Miller, 40, has been charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child (Class A misdemeanor), three counts of aggravated battery (Class 3 felony) and one count of aggravated battery (Class X felony). Lacey N. Take, 31, has been charged with one count of permitting sexual abuse of a child (Class 1 felony) and two counts of child endangerment (Class A felony).

Article continues after sponsor message

On June 23, 2019, Anderson Hospital contacted the Troy Police Department regarding a report of sexual abuse to a minor. The victim was then transferred to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital for further evaluation. Due to the age of the victim, and the State’s Attorney’s desire to maintain their privacy, additional information regarding the victim will not be released.

Bond was set by the Honorable Richard Tognarelli. Miller’s bond is set at $1,000,000 and Take’s is set at $500,000. The range of penalty for a predatory criminal sexual Assault of a Child as a Class X felony is 6-60 years in prison. However, because of a statutory enhancement, the range of penalty for Count 1 of Miller’s Information is a minimum of 50 years and a maximum of 60 years in prison. The possible penalty for aggravated battery as a Class X Felony is 6-30 years in prison and as a Class 3 Felony is 2-5 years in prison. The range of penalty for Take’s charge of permitting sexual abuse of a child as a Class 1 felony is 4-15 years in prison.

State's Attorney Gibbons thanked his staff, the Troy Police Department and Department of Children and Family Services, for providing immediate assistance to ensure the safety of the victim and excellent investigative work on the case.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: