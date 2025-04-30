ALTON – A man from St. Louis faces a felony charge in the newest case of forgery at Schwegel’s Market in Alton.

Antwayne O. Bradley, 29, of St. Louis, was charged on April 25, 2025, with one count of forgery, a Class 3 felony.

Charging documents state that Bradley knowingly presented a fraudulent check to Schwegel’s Market on Feb. 21, 2025. The check, purported to have been made out by Chipotle Services LLC, was written out in the amount of $527.71 and dated Feb. 19, 2025.

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Bradley, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

This marks the fourth such case of forgery at Schwegel’s Market reported so far in 2025, after three other local individuals were charged with similar offenses in March.

It also marks the latest in a string of similar forgery cases at the same location filed in recent years, including two individuals charged in December of 2024, an Edwardsville woman charged in November of 2024, an O’Fallon man charged earlier that same month, and a Bethalto man and another Edwardsville woman charged on July 29, 2024 with forgery offenses dating back to November of 2023.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.