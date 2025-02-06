COLLINSVILLE – A St. Louis man faces multiple felonies after committing armed robbery with a stolen firearm following an automobile accident in Collinsville.

Ronald Futon III, 19, of St. Louis, was charged with armed robbery (a Class X felony), unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (a Class 2 felony), and aggravated unlawful possession of weapons (a Class 4 felony).

After being involved in a motor vehicle collision on Jan. 27, 2025, Futon allegedly threatened the driver of the other vehicle with a stolen firearm. The incident was outlined in a petition filed to deny Futon’s pretrial release.

“Officers responded to a robbery report … [the victim] provided she was involved in been in a car accident with defendant’s vehicle,” the petition states. “The defendant exited his vehicle and approached the victim. The defendant demanded payment from the victim for the damage to his vehicle. She reported observing the defendant brandish a firearm while making demands.”

The petition adds Futon was later located by authorities and “found to be in possession of a firearm that returned stolen.” The state’s petition to keep Futon detained was upheld by a detention order, adding further context to the incident.

“Defendant was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a [motor vehicle collision],” the detention order states. “He demanded the driver’s insurance information and when the driver was unable to produce insurance, the defendant showed a firearm and demanded cash. The victim gave the defendant $23.”

When officers arrived at the scene, Futon reportedly refused to cooperate and resisted arrest before officers located the stolen firearm, a Ruger SR40C .40 caliber handgun.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Futon currently remains in custody.

Charges are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

